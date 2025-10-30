A 16-year-old pedestrian sustained minor injuries in an alleged hit-and-run earlier this week.

In an email to KCAW, Sitka Police Department spokesperson Serena Wild said the hit-and-run was reported to police on Monday evening (10-27-25).



The caller told police around 4:30 p.m. his 16-year-old daughter was walking down Erler Street when her elbow was clipped by a car’s passenger side mirror. The victim received medical treatment for a swollen elbow. The car was an older model white Toyota, but as of press time Thursday, the driver remained unknown. A police investigation is underway.