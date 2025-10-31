Mt. Edgecumbe High School seniors hand out socks and toiletries at Project Homeless Connect.

Project Homeless Connect returns on November 8th at St. Gregory’s Church from 11am – 1pm. Captain Katherine Dooley from Salvation Army and Julia Smith from Sitka Outreach and Support join KCAW for the Morning Interview to speak more on how the event can support those experiencing homelessness or concerned about becoming homeless, as well as how one can donate clothes to support their unhoused neighbors.