Over 100 Sitkans gathered at Blatchley Middle School for the 3rd annual Salo Salo event on Saturday, hosted by Sitka High School’s Filipino culture club, Barkadas. KCAW’s Ryan Cotter attended the event amongst newcomers and returning regulars alike, experiencing an afternoon full of games, song and dance, a quickly emptied buffet, and a reminder of the importance of Pinoy pride.
‘Show the world what being Filipino means’: Sitka High School’s Barkadas Club hosts third annual Salo Salo
Over 100 Sitkans gathered at Blatchley Middle School for the 3rd annual Salo Salo event on Saturday, hosted by Sitka High School’s Filipino culture club, Barkadas. KCAW’s Ryan Cotter attended the event amongst newcomers and returning regulars alike, experiencing an afternoon full of games, song and dance, a quickly emptied buffet, and a reminder of the importance of Pinoy pride.