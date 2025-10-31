Children (with some assistance from parents) play the game pabitin, grabbing as many treats as they can from the suspended rack (KCAW/Cotter)

Over 100 Sitkans gathered at Blatchley Middle School for the 3rd annual Salo Salo event on Saturday, hosted by Sitka High School’s Filipino culture club, Barkadas. KCAW’s Ryan Cotter attended the event amongst newcomers and returning regulars alike, experiencing an afternoon full of games, song and dance, a quickly emptied buffet, and a reminder of the importance of Pinoy pride.



Barkadas students perform a tinikling dance to Salo Salo attendees (KCAW/Cotter)

A plate taken from the buffet with a wide variety of Filipino food (KCAW/Cotter)

Attendees spontaneously break out into a line dance while waiting for food (KCAW/Cotter)

A singer performs after attendees are settled with full stomachs (KCAW/Cotter)