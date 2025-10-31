A 5-foot in diameter tree fell on a Charteris Street home early Friday morning (KCAW photo)

A large tree fell on a Sitka home early this morning (10-31-25), causing significant damage.

In an interview with KCAW, Assistant Fire Chief David Johnson said the fire department received a call around 2:30 a.m., alerting them that a 5-foot diameter tree with an eagle’s nest collapsed on top of the two-story house at the top of Charteris Street. Six firefighters and four medical personnel were dispatched shortly afterwards, arriving on the scene at 2:45 a.m.

Johnson said the tree destroyed a significant portion of the second story, falling through the homeowner’s bedroom and trapping them on their second floor porch. By the time the firefighters arrived, the homeowner had safely gotten down using a neighbor’s ladder.

A house on top of Charteris Street faces significant damage after a tree collapsed on top of it (KCAW/McKenney)

The Sitka Flight Service Station recorded wind speeds of 56 miles per hour around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning, about an hour before the fire department was notified of the situation. Johnson said the high winds likely caused the tree to fall.

Johnson said the fire department assessed the damage to the house and told the homeowner that they shouldn’t return to their home until it is inspected by a building official. The fire department also secured the home’s electricity and propane fuel to prevent any ignition sources. The deployed team left the scene at 3:15 a.m.

This is a developing story.