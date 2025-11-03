Whalefest week is finally upon us, with one of the highlights of the event being its numerous educational talks as part of its Science Symposium. Whalefest Science Symposium Chair Lauren Bell and Tlingit storyteller and cultural knowledge bearer David Kanosh join KCAW for the Morning Interview to share more about the experts presenting at this year’s Whalefest, as well as how storytelling connects to this year’s theme of “Entwined”.