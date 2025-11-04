(KCAW/Meredith Redick 2019)

Local police are reminding Sitkans to secure their garbage in light of increased bear activity in unsecured trash cans.

In an interview with KCAW, Sitka Police Department spokesperson Serena Wild said that around 10:30 Saturday night (11-1-25), the police received a call about a bear looting through unsecured trash cans near Mt. Edgecumbe High School’s cafeteria. She said the bear is presumably not a first-time offender. On October 30th, there was another bear call for a near identical situation.

“So it had gotten garbage all over the area, and the bear was coming back because it had a free buffet that nobody was securing or taking care of,” said Wild.

Wild said every fall, the police department gets several calls about bears looting unsecured cans. She said Sitkans can help prevent these cases by properly securing their garbage.

“This is a human garbage issue. It is not a bear issue, and properly secured garbage makes it so there aren’t bear issues,” said Wild.”

Wild also reminded Sitkans that only putting garbage out on garbage day can also help further prevent bear incidents.