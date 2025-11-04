Hítx’i Sáani (“Little Houses” in Lingít) Community will have 12 living units and a service building. The Sitka Homeless Coalition is contructing the project on Alaska Mental Health Trust land on Jarvis Street. Completion is set for late November. (SHC image)

Denise Shaffer, Programs Director, and Andrew Hinton, Executive Director, of the Sitka Homeless Coalition join the Morning Interview to discuss the organization’s Shelter Sitka campaign. The campaign aims to raise funds and awareness for their work, including the completion of t he Hítx’i Sáani Community, Sitka’s first permanent supportive housing community with 12 residential units, set to be completed by Nov. 28. The coalition also operates a dinner program, showers and laundry services, office hours at the library and Public Health Office, and a winter shelter. Listen to their conversation here: