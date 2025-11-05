Starting this month, Sitka’s seasonal electric rate has decreased to a new winter rate. Municipal Administrator John Leach joins KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss this change, how Sitka’s hydroelectric system influences its power consumption, and how Sitkans can provide input on power rates.
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Valentines Day 2025 Giveaway – ended 2/14/25
Alaska Seaplanes Spring 2025 – ended 3/30/25
Alaska Airlines Spring 2025 – ended 4/5/25
Allen Marine Drawing June 2025 – ended 6/25/25
Alaska Seaplanes Fall 2025 – ends 10/19/25
Fall 2025 Raven Print Giveaways – ends 10/25/25