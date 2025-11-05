Two Sitkans were indicted for theft in October, and a third was arrested in a drug sting operation.



On October 18, federal investigators intercepted a package mailed from Washington state to 64-year-old Cheryl Neyman-Felix in Sitka. Investigators obtained a warrant to search the package on October 20. According to court documents, they found a computer cable, a wireless router, and two sandwich bags wrapped in several layers of plastic and petroleum jelly. The bags contained 34 grams of fentanyl and 48 grams of methamphetamine.



Investigators outfitted the package with a beacon that provides a GPS location and notifies police if the box is opened. On October 22, around 1 p.m. the package was delivered to a parcel locker in the 3300 block of Halibut Point Road. About 20 minutes later, Neyman-Felix picked up the package.



After they were notified by law enforcement that the package had been opened, investigators obtained a warrant to search Neyman-Felix’s residence around 3:30 p.m. Upon entering the house, they found the open package with the router and the drugs, and found the beacon burning in a wood stove.

On October 30, a Juneau grand jury indicted Neyman-Felix on five counts of misconduct involving a controlled substance, one count of criminal mischief, and one count of tampering with evidence, all felonies. According to court documents, Neyman Felix failed to appear for an arraignment on November 4. The Sitka Trial Court has issued a bench warrant for her arrest.

In addition to October’s drug bust, two Sitkans were indicted for theft last month. Police say between October 13 and October 16 they received several calls from local hardware stores reporting stolen tools. Both hardware stores provided surveillance footage that showed a male suspect wearing a gray coat, black pants and sunglasses stealing tools.

According to court documents, following a third alleged theft on October 16, an Ace Hardware employee followed 30-year-old Vaughn Dalton to a marine supply store. Officers responded, and contacted Dalton outside the store, where police say he admitted to stealing the items, including stealing over $150 in supplies from the marine supply store.



All-in-all police say Dalton stole just over $1000 worth of tools from three stores from late September to mid-October.

On October 23, a grand jury indicted Dalton on one felony count of theft in the second degree.

On October 22, the same grand jury indicted 41-year-old Samuel Kane on one felony count of theft in the second degree. According to court documents, in August, Kane allegedly stole around $1000 worth of equipment from the cruise ship terminal on Halibut Point Road. Surveillance footage identified Kane as a likely suspect, and the equipment was discovered outside his residence. When questioned, Kane allegedly admitted to taking the equipment but said he would return it.

Hearings in both Dalton and Kane’s cases are scheduled for mid-December. KCAW has reached out to representation for the defendants in each of these cases for comment.

