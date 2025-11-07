Sitka police say a crash involving two vehicles and a food truck near Sitka’s roundabout Thursday (11-6-25) was likely caused by a medical issue. Sitka Police Department spokesperson Serena Wild said shortly before 1:30 p.m., the department received multiple 911 calls reporting the accident on Lake Street.

She said a pickup truck lost control and rear-ended the vehicle in front of it.

“The initial impact happened kind of right at the alleyway entrance between our building and the Baranof Lodge,” Wild said. “And then the one driver who was rear-ended was able to swerve around the vehicle in front of her and was able not to hit any other vehicles or be hit. And then the truck left the roadway, went into that gravel lot where the malasada truck is, and then impacted it.”

Wild said there was a very quick response since the crash happened near both the fire hall and police station. Two ambulances and a fire engine rushed to the scene, along with two police officers and an Alaska Wildlife Trooper.

Wild said the pickup appeared to be traveling between 30 and 40 miles per hour, but officers are reviewing footage from a nearby security camera to corroborate that.

“It appears that it’s probably a medical issue,” she said. “We are not suspecting that the driver was under the influence of anything at this time, but we are investigating it.”

The truck driver was transported to the hospital by EMS. Wild said they were awake and conscious following the accident.

“I don’t know what their status is today,” she said. “I don’t know how badly they were injured yesterday, but when my officers spoke with them, they did seem to be dazed and confused and didn’t remember much of the accident.”

The other driver who was rear-ended appeared uninjured and was cleared by medical personnel.

Wild said both vehicles were deemed a total loss, and were taken to Coastal Collision. The crash is still under investigation.