(Photo Courtesy of New Archangel Dancers)

Sitka’s New Archangel Dancers seeks women age 18 and over to join the non-profit folk dance group. Katelynn Lecrone, Brittany Pellerito, Heleena VanVeen and Sadie Maher joined the Morning Interview to discuss their experiences in the group and upcoming recruitment events on Nov. 10 and 17 at 7 p.m. at 208 Smith Street. Listen to their interview here: