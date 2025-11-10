Sitka’s New Archangel Dancers seeks women age 18 and over to join the non-profit folk dance group. Katelynn Lecrone, Brittany Pellerito, Heleena VanVeen and Sadie Maher joined the Morning Interview to discuss their experiences in the group and upcoming recruitment events on Nov. 10 and 17 at 7 p.m. at 208 Smith Street. Listen to their interview here:
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Valentines Day 2025 Giveaway – ended 2/14/25
Alaska Seaplanes Spring 2025 – ended 3/30/25
Alaska Airlines Spring 2025 – ended 4/5/25
Allen Marine Drawing June 2025 – ended 6/25/25
Alaska Seaplanes Fall 2025 – ends 10/19/25
Fall 2025 Raven Print Giveaways – ends 10/25/25