At its meeting tonight (11-10-25), the Sitka Assembly will consider adopting the Sitka Historic Preservation Plan — which aims to guide decisions for protecting the community’s culturally and historically significant places.

The city’s previous plan was adopted in 1994. City staff say work on the new plan has been underway since 2009. Since then, the community has been invited to comment on the plan on several occasions, including at least nine times this year.

The new plan has several goals, including working with Sitka Tribe of Alaska to get more Lingít names onto Sitka places and develop a public inventory of historic sites in Sitka.

In other business, the assembly will formally accept the resignation of Municipal Administrator John Leach, effective May 30, 2026, and begin the recruitment process.

The Sitka Assembly meets at 6 p.m. tonight. Raven News will broadcast the meeting live, following Alaska News Nightly.