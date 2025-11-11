Sitka’s Municipal Administrator John Leach announced his intention to resign Oct. 29 after six years on the job. (KCAW/McKenney)

The Sitka Assembly formally accepted the resignation of Municipal Administrator John Leach on Tuesday (11-10-25), and talked about beginning the recruitment process.

Leach was hired on with the city in late 2019, coming into the role shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month, he announced his intention to resign from his position, effective May 30, 2026.

“Over the next seven months, I will continue working to support the establishment of the assistant municipal administrator position, help recruit a port director and a new police chief and strengthen the police department, complete the FY27 budget, and if asked, assist the assembly in planning for a successful leadership transition,” Leach told assembly members Tuesday.

Leach said his decision came after careful consideration of the personal toll the position has taken on his health, family and well-being.

Assembly members thanked Leach for his years of service during what they said were some difficult moments in Sitka. Deputy Mayor Tim Pike said Leach’s impact on the community will be significant and long lasting.

“What’s characterized your time here for me, having watched other city administrators for years, is your leadership,” Pike said. “And I know you have spent a lifetime gathering that skill, and it shows. And the fact that the municipality is in the place it is is due to your vision and your sense of purpose, and your ability as a leader to instill that in everyone around you, including us.”

Mayor Steven Eisenbeisz noted that Leach will be Sitka’s second longest serving municipal administrator when he leaves in May. Former mayor Gary Paxton served as city administrator from 1992 to 2001.

While Leach gave the assembly seven months’ notice, the group didn’t waste any time discussing the recruitment process for the upcoming vacancy.

Leach was hired on at $125,000 a year, plus benefits, in 2019. He was most recently making $170,000 a year. Several assembly members said that to attract a good candidate, they think the city should increase the salary for the position.

Assembly member Kevin Mosher said he thinks they should bump it up to at least $200,000.

“The longer I’ve been here, I’ve been in seven years, I’ve learned that if we try to lowball it, the level of candidates that we get will be of a lower caliber,” he said. “If we start at a better price range, we’ll get better people applying.”

Eisenbeisz said city staff will put together a packet for the next assembly meeting on Nov. 25, where members are expected to review the job description and set a salary.