Sitka Community Theater presents Radio Adventure Hour, “In Other Words…” on November 14 at the Sitka Performing Arts Center. This year’s production “In Other Words…” features four radio theater plays with live sound effects– all adaptions of classic literature by local authors. Julia Smith and Lena Kapp joined KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss the event. Listen here:
