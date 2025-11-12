Unofficial results are in for Sitka Tribe of Alaska’s tribal council election.

From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday (11-11-25), 147 tribal citizens cast votes at the Sheet’ká Ḵwáan Naa Kahídi and two other polling locations.



Five candidates were running for four open council seats. Incumbent Martha Moses led the race with 116 votes, followed by Gary Puletau-Lang, who received 98 votes. Thonda Stiles received 91 votes and Lawrence “Woody” Widmark received 84 votes. All four scored a seat and will begin their terms in December.

Incumbent Lesa Way received 67 votes, and was not reelected to the position. Incumbent Frederick Olsen Jr. did not seek re-election.

“Gunalchéesh ho ho (Thank you very much) to all Tribal Citizens who came out to vote,” Lisa Gassman, Chief Executive Officer for the tribe, said in a press release. “Thank you to all five candidates who ran for Tribal office this year. I’d like to thank Frederick Olsen Jr. and Lesa Way for their service to the Tribe.”

The current terms of office will end on Nov. 30. The oath of office for newly-elected council members will be on Dec. 2 at the tribe’s annual meeting. Terms run through November 2027.