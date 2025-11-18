The current image has no alternative text. The file name is: GSAC-Fall-Art-Walk-2025.jpg

Sitka’s annual fall art walk is this Saturday, November 22 from 4-7 p.m. Greater Sitka Art Council’s Melinda McAdams, Bette Gray and Marshall Barg joined KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss this weekend’s event, including the 23 businesses participating this year, as well as the artists and music that will be featured. Listen here: