Young Performers Theater’s fall show will be gracing the Odess Theater this weekend, following the adventures of everybody’s favorite cast of characters from the 100 Aker Wood, including not one, not two, but THREE Winnie the Poohs. Actors Myles Hutchinson, Liz Pearson, and Louisa Sorrill join KCAW for the Morning Interview alongside director Zeke Blackwell on bringing the iconic bear to life, as well as what audiences can expect from their fun-filled production.