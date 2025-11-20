Sitkans Against Family Violence (SAFV) is hosting a food drive this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sea Mart to support their shelter and food box programs. Emma Bruhl and Natalie Wojcik joined KCAW to discuss the drive and their 45th anniversary membership drive, raising $50,000 to secure future operations. Listen to the conversation here:
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Valentines Day 2025 Giveaway – ended 2/14/25
Alaska Seaplanes Spring 2025 – ended 3/30/25
Alaska Airlines Spring 2025 – ended 4/5/25
Allen Marine Drawing June 2025 – ended 6/25/25
Alaska Seaplanes Fall 2025 – ends 10/19/25
Fall 2025 Raven Print Giveaways – ends 10/25/25