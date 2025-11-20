(SAFV Image)

Sitkans Against Family Violence (SAFV) is hosting a food drive this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sea Mart to support their shelter and food box programs. Emma Bruhl and Natalie Wojcik joined KCAW to discuss the drive and their 45th anniversary membership drive, raising $50,000 to secure future operations. Listen to the conversation here: