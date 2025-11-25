Sitka’s firefighters and EMTs will get a pay boost if the Sitka Assembly approves their new union contract when it meets tonight (11-25-25).

Under the proposed firefighters union agreement, hourly rates at the Sitka Fire Department would increase by 5 percent in 2026 and go up 3 percent in 2027. The base rate of pay for firefighters, EMTs, fire engineers and records specialists would increase by several dollars, and EMTs with advanced certifications would receive additional “professional pay” beyond their hourly rate. City staff say the increases will cost the city an additional $288,000 over the course of the three-year contract.

The assembly will also review the job description for the city’s top job– the municipal administrator position- and discuss recruitment efforts. The current city administrator John Leach recently announced that he will be stepping down next May and the assembly accepted his resignation at its last meeting.

The Sitka Assembly meets at 6 p.m. tonight at Harrigan Centennial Hall. Raven News will broadcast the meeting live, following Alaska News Nightly.

