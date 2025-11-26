Local art galleries are inviting Sitkans to enjoy a post-Thanksgiving Day walk at the Downtown Winter Soiree from 5-8 p.m. on November 28. Pat Kehoe and Will Peterson joined KCAW for the Morning Interview, to discuss the event highlighting Sitka’s vibrant arts community, which will feature art music and food at participating galleries on Lincoln Street in downtown Sitka. Listen to the conversation here
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Valentines Day 2025 Giveaway – ended 2/14/25
Alaska Seaplanes Spring 2025 – ended 3/30/25
Alaska Airlines Spring 2025 – ended 4/5/25
Allen Marine Drawing June 2025 – ended 6/25/25
Alaska Seaplanes Fall 2025 – ends 10/19/25
Fall 2025 Raven Print Giveaways – ends 10/25/25