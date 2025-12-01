The CEO of Sitka Tribe of Alaska is stepping down.



Lisa Gassman has resigned after two decades in the top management position. Sheet’ká Ḵwáan Sitka Tribe of Alaska announced her resignation in a press release posted on social media on Monday morning (12-1-25).

In the release, Tribal Chair Yeidikook’áa said, “We are grateful for Lisa’s calm, steady leadership of STA over the past few decades.” She noted Gassman’s service through challenging times, like the coronavirus pandemic and the financial crisis in the early 2000s. “We wish her all the best in her future going forward,” she said.



Gassman is an attorney who studied law at the University of Washington. She served as the Tribe’s general manager from 2000 to 2011, and again from 2016 to 2024, when her title was updated to Chief Executive Officer.

The Tribal Council has hired Rob Allen to serve as interim general manager. Allen has served as both the CEO of Sitka Community Hospital and the President of Allen Marine Tours. According to STA, Allen has provided his interim executive services as a consultant for the Anchorage-based Foraker Group. The Tribe is working with the Foraker Group as it begins its search for the next general manager.

KCAW has reached out to Gassman for comment.