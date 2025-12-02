Girls on the Run, a program for 3rd to 5th graders in Sitka, is in its 17th season of training 5k fun run. SAFV’s Claire Weber, coach Anna Schumacher and participants Clara Scotchmer and Willa Pilch joined KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss the program, which culminates in an upcoming “Dance Party” 5k on December 13. Listen to the conversation here: