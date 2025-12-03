Two bicyclists ride on the Cross Trail (KCAW/Woolsey)

Sitka Search and Rescue helped a lost hiker safely descend the Cross Trail early this morning (12-3-25).

In an interview with KCAW, Sitka Fire Department Work and Record Specialist Gus Mork said that shortly before 2 a.m. police dispatchers received a call from a lost hiker. The dispatcher tracked down the coordinates of the hiker’s cell phone, which was located in the woods about 100 yards from the trail. Five search and rescue volunteers and 1 fire hall staff member responded, arriving at the trailhead shortly after 2a.m. The search crew was escorted by a police officer because the hiker reported a possible bear sighting, but no bear was located. Around 20 minutes later, the hiker was located.

Mork said the hiker appeared to be wearing the proper gear for the wet and cold weather, but seemed “a little lost.” The search and rescue team helped the hiker to the trailhead and transported them to Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center for further attention.