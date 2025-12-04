This Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sitka Trail Works will host a winter gear exchange at Harbor Mountain Brewing Company. Ben Huey and Zach Anderson joined KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss the event, a fundraiser for Sitka Trail Works which aims to provide affordable outdoor gear for the community. Listen here:
