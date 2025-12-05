The longtime general manager and CEO of the Sheet’ká Ḵwáan Sitka Tribe of Alaska, Lisa Gassman, addressed Tribal Citizens at the government’s annual meeting on Tuesday (12-3-25). Her speech came shortly after the Tribe announced her resignation earlier in the week.

Gassman served in STA’s top management position for 21 years. She began her address by saying she would fondly remember those years.



“I have heard don’t speak about your work, let your work speak for you. I took that message to heart,” Gassman said. “I’m a woman of few words, except tonight, at this time, I am going to say a few words to reflect on my time at STA.”



She thanked the Council of 2000 for putting their trust in her when she was first hired on to lead STA’s legal department.



“At the time they did that, I was only 28 years old, a relatively new law school graduate, and STA was my first ‘real job’ after getting my education,” Gassman said. “I was a Tribal Citizen who wanted to work for my Tribe and they gave me that opportunity.”

During Gassman’s tenure with the Tribe, the government grew from a budget of just over $1 million dollars to $21 million in 2026. Gassman noted many properties the Tribe acquired over those years, including its new headquarters in 2019. In 2018, STA became one of the first Tribes to secure a self-governance agreement with a national park, and earlier this year became one of the first to secure a compacting agreement with the U.S. Department of Transportation. She pointed to the Tribe’s work as an economic driver in the community, including providing pass-through funding for the city, healthcare, and grants for many local nonprofits.



Gassman emphasized that by highlighting the Tribe’s achievements, she wasn’t trying to claim full credit, but wanted to honor the many staff members who made them possible.

“I worked with many great directors, managers, and staff throughout the years, and I understand that STA was successful when I was there, not just because I was in the position I was, but also because of the people who worked with me,” Gassman said. “I want to thank each and every staff person and Council person whose heart was, and is, with the Tribe that worked with me.”



Gassman said she was ready to start a new chapter in her life, focusing on her health and spending time with family.



“It was with a mix of emotions that I determined it was time to move on,” Gassman said. “I built a solid foundation so I know the next person to be in my position can be successful. I deeply appreciate the current Council recognizing the impact that I have had on Sitka Tribe of Alaska, allowing me to stand before you today and give the ‘State of the Tribe’ from my perspective as of 2025, and I wish Sitka Tribe of Alaska only the best moving forward.

The Tribe’s annual meeting culminated in the swearing in of new Tribal Council members, as well as honoring of Elders, Tribal Citizens, and allies of the year. The meeting also featured door prizes and performances by the Na Kahídi Dancers. Watch the full meeting on STA’s facebook page.