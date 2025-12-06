Around 11:41 a.m. on Saturday, an earthquake struck around 55 miles north of Yakutat. Preliminary reports from the United States Geological Survey measured the earthquake at a 7.0 magnitude. The U.S. Tsunami Warning Center says there is no tsunami danger associated with the quake. The USGS reported the quake at a depth of around 10 km.



KTOO reported that the quake was felt in Juneau, Haines, Whitehorse and other Southeast Alaska towns.



KCAW spoke with Yakutat Police Chief Theo Capes on Saturday afternoon. He said he felt the earthquake for several seconds, but said so far no injuries or damage from the quake had been reported.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.

