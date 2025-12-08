This Friday (12-12-25) is the final deadline for designers to register their participation in the upcoming Wearable Arts Show in February. Bobbi Jordan and Bette Gray join KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss the brand new support offered to beginner designers, as well as how to get involved as a volunteer for the Southeast tradition.
