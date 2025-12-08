A model poses in a garment they co-designed for the 2013 Wearable Arts and Runway Show (Brice/KCAW)

This Friday (12-12-25) is the final deadline for designers to register their participation in the upcoming Wearable Arts Show in February. Bobbi Jordan and Bette Gray join KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss the brand new support offered to beginner designers, as well as how to get involved as a volunteer for the Southeast tradition.