The Sitka Homeless Coalition is celebrating the grand opening of Hítx’i Sáani “Little Houses” – Sitka’s new tiny house community. On December 13, the local nonprofit will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for the 12 units for people experiencing homelessness. Executive Director Michelle Snowden and Program Director Denise Shaffer joined KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss the event. Listen here:
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Valentines Day 2025 Giveaway – ended 2/14/25
Alaska Seaplanes Spring 2025 – ended 3/30/25
Alaska Airlines Spring 2025 – ended 4/5/25
Allen Marine Drawing June 2025 – ended 6/25/25
Alaska Seaplanes Fall 2025 – ends 10/19/25
Fall 2025 Raven Print Giveaways – ends 10/25/25