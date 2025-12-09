(Sitka Homeless Coalition Photo)

The Sitka Homeless Coalition is celebrating the grand opening of Hítx’i Sáani “Little Houses” – Sitka’s new tiny house community. On December 13, the local nonprofit will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for the 12 units for people experiencing homelessness. Executive Director Michelle Snowden and Program Director Denise Shaffer joined KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss the event. Listen here: