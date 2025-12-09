Harbor Mountain, which features a hiking trail that leads to Gavan Hill (courtesy of Sitka Trail Works)

Sitka Search and Rescue successfully located an unhoused man for a wellness check on Saturday (12-8-25).

In an email to KCAW, Sitka Police Department spokesperson Serena Wild said that shortly after 10 a.m. police received a call from the man’s mother, who lives in another Southeast Alaska town. She said she was worried for his safety given that he had health issues and was most likely not mobile. She told police her son’s camp was located on Gavan Hill. The police department then alerted the fire hall to dispatch a search team to locate him.

Sitka Fire Department Chief Craig Warren said 19 Search and Rescue volunteers quickly responded. Around 3:30 p.m., they located the missing individual and transferred him away from his camp around 4pm. Warren did not disclose any more information about the individual’s condition.