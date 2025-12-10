Callie Simmons from the Sitka Food Coalition joined KCAW on the Morning Interview to discuss the coalition’s upcoming community dinner on Dec. 12, from 6-8 p.m. at the Sitka Lutheran Church. The dinner features rockfish, rice, salad, and a dessert potluck, and is a collaborative effort, with donations from local businesses and community members. It is open to all, and aims to provide a warm gathering during the winter months. The coalition is also looking for more volunteers and is exploring policy and advocacy work to support food security and sovereignty in Sitka. Listen to the conversation here:
