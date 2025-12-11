The final Sitka Tells Tales event of the year is next Tuesday (12-16-25), and it is partnering with Pathways Coalition to present Sitkan’s stories relating to unpacking masculinity in their lives and undoing toxic messaging related to it. Ellen Frankenstein, Amanda Capitummino, and Bobby Pendleton join KCAW for the Morning Interview to share what attendees can expect from the event.
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Valentines Day 2025 Giveaway – ended 2/14/25
Alaska Seaplanes Spring 2025 – ended 3/30/25
Alaska Airlines Spring 2025 – ended 4/5/25
Allen Marine Drawing June 2025 – ended 6/25/25
Alaska Seaplanes Fall 2025 – ends 10/19/25
Fall 2025 Raven Print Giveaways – ends 10/25/25