Promotional image for the upcoming Sitka Tells Tales event (courtesy of Artchange Inc.)

The final Sitka Tells Tales event of the year is next Tuesday (12-16-25), and it is partnering with Pathways Coalition to present Sitkan’s stories relating to unpacking masculinity in their lives and undoing toxic messaging related to it. Ellen Frankenstein, Amanda Capitummino, and Bobby Pendleton join KCAW for the Morning Interview to share what attendees can expect from the event.