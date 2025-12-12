AFS-USA exchange students Abhi Abhinav, India; Chiara Bonavoglia, Italy; Giorgi Jajanidze, Georgia.

AFS-USA exchange students from Italy, Georgia and India joined the Morning Interview to talk about their exchange experience thus far, including the cultural differences, particularly the snow, and the excitement of experiencing new activities with their host families. They also discuss their upcoming presentation at Sitka Public Library on Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. Listen to their conversation here: