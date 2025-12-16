The missing mariners were said to be headed towards Camp Coogan Bay (circled in red), about five miles southeast of Sitka (circled in red)

The United States Coast Guard and Sitka Search and Rescue is/was searching for two overdue mariners near Sitka on Tuesday (12-16-25).

In an email to KCAW, Sitka Police Department spokesperson Serena Wild said that police received a call asking for a welfare check on the two missing boaters around 7 p.m. Monday night.

In an interview with KCAW, Sitka Fire Department EMT Record Specialist Gus Mork said the two missing men, one in his 30s and the other in his 50s, were last seen on Friday, December 12 around 11 p.m. They took off in a 14 ft silver and blue Lund boat from Back Beach, planning to travel to a float house in Camp Coogan Bay, about five nautical miles southeast of Sitka.

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Mork said the Coast Guard was actively searching by helicopter and boat, along with Alaska State Troopers, and the Sitka Fire Department was preparing an emergency response vessel to transport an operator, three Search and Rescue members, and a search dog team to look for the missing mariners.

KCAW reached out to the Coast Guard for more information on the search efforts, which were still ongoing as of press time.

The Coast Guard Sector Southeast said on its Facebook page that “if anyone has any amplifying information regarding this incident, please contact the Coast Guard at 1-866-759-6061 or VHF channel 16.”

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story and may be updated