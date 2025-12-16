At its meeting tonight (12-16-25), the Sitka Assembly will consider approving additional funding to support the city’s airport improvements project.

Phase 1 of the $56 million project at Sitka Rocky Gutierrez Airport was mostly completed in September. That included a two-story addition to house a new passenger screening check point and an escalator. Phase 2 involves remodeling the existing terminal to improve passenger circulation and baggage claim, as well as new entrances and exits for arrivals and departures. Both phases are expected to be completed by next fall.

The majority of funding comes from the Federal Aviation Administration, but city staff are asking for additional funds to cover items they can’t get grants for — staff say they’re critical for airport operations, including a TSA accordion door and a communications room for TSA equipment.

In other business, the assembly will consider adopting the third annual update of the Sitka Strategic plan, which serves as the five-year road map for improving service to the Sitka community.

The Sitka Assembly meets at 6 p.m. tonight. Raven News will broadcast the meeting live, following Alaska News Nightly.