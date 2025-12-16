As snowy weather takes hold of Sitka, there’s still a wide variety of ways for Sitkans to engage with local birds. Maite Lorente, Victoria Vosburg, and Jasmine Shaw join KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss a wide array of events informing Sitkans on how to track and protect our feathered friends, from a movie screening on how to prevent birds from colliding into glass windows, to the upcoming feeder count and winter bird count.
