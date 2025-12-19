Thank you so much for joining us to celebrate and support Raven Radio’s news team on Southeast Celebrates News Day this year! Listen below to conversations with one very familiar voice and two newer ones. News Director Katherine Rose interviewed former News Director Rob Woolsey, Reporter Hope McKenney interviewed KUCB News Director Maggie Nelson, and Sarah Evangeline Hughes News Resident Ryan Cotter interviewed KYUK Reporter Samantha Watson.

Hear them below, and join in on our end-of-year news drive here.





Rob Woolsey interviewed by Katherine Rose: Part 1

Rob Woolsey interviewed by Katherine Rose: Part 2

Rob Woolsey interviewed by Katherine Rose: Part 3

Maggie Nelson (KUCB) interviewed by Hope McKenney: Part 1

Maggie Nelson (KUCB) interviewed by Hope McKenney: Part 2

Samantha Watson (KYUK) interviewed by Ryan Cotter: Part 1