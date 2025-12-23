(From left to right) Josiah Bracken and Quinn Whitten were reported missing on December 15 (Sitka Police Department)

Search and rescue crews continued to look for two missing men near Sitka over the weekend.

31-year-old Josiah Bracken and 50-year-old Quinn Whitten were reported missing on December 15. They were last seen on December 12, with plans to travel by boat to a float house in Camp Coogan Bay, about five nautical miles southeast of Sitka. The two men planned to return to Sitka the following day, but have not been seen since.



Alaska State Troopers representative Austin McDaniel said that Sitka Search and Rescue and the local fire department conducted targeted searches for the two men this past weekend, using specialized tools like sonar and a remotely-operated underwater drone.

“That search turned up to zero positive results,” said McDaniel.

McDaniel says they are not planning more searches, barring new information. McDaniel says if they receive new information, they will work with search and rescue partners in the area to determine if additional searching is necessary.

Sitka Police say they are investigating an alleged theft of numerous items from the Camp Coogan float house that Bracken and Whitten were traveling to. The theft was reported by a family member of one of the missing men on December 21.

On Monday (12-22-25) , Bracken and Whitten’s families released a joint statement imploring officials to continue recovery and investigation efforts. They are also calling for public support, from recruiting the assistance of volunteers with qualified experience in maritime search and Bracken’s family has opened a GoFundMe to support recovery efforts.

McDaniel says any new first-hand information can be shared with Alaska Wildlife Troopers at 907-747-3254.