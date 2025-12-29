Christian Litten and Shelby Williams from Ramshackle Cabaret joined the Morning Interview to talk about their upcoming New Year’s Tease show. The event, held at Odess Theater, is a smaller, more intimate variety show compared to their main February event. It features adult-themed acts, including dance, comedy, and magic, and includes a house band, Slack Tide. The show offers two performances: an early show at 6 p.m. and a late show at 9:30 p.m., which includes a champagne toast and dancing with Slack Tide. Listen to their conversation here:
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Valentines Day 2025 Giveaway – ended 2/14/25
Alaska Seaplanes Spring 2025 – ended 3/30/25
Alaska Airlines Spring 2025 – ended 4/5/25
Allen Marine Drawing June 2025 – ended 6/25/25
Alaska Seaplanes Fall 2025 – ends 10/19/25
Fall 2025 Raven Print Giveaways – ends 10/25/25