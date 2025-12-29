Christian Litten and Shelby Williams from Ramshackle Cabaret joined the Morning Interview to talk about their upcoming New Year’s Tease show. The event, held at Odess Theater, is a smaller, more intimate variety show compared to their main February event. It features adult-themed acts, including dance, comedy, and magic, and includes a house band, Slack Tide. The show offers two performances: an early show at 6 p.m. and a late show at 9:30 p.m., which includes a champagne toast and dancing with Slack Tide. Listen to their conversation here: