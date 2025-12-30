At its meeting tonight (12-30-25), the Sitka Assembly will discuss bear trash management strategies.

Sitka has seen an uptick in bear calls over the last few years, starting in 2021 when a record 14 bears were put down either by law enforcement or homeowners in defense of life or property. In response, in March of 2022 the city re-established a “bear task force” which recommended bear resistant trash cans as one possible solution to the problem.

In other business, the assembly will continue a discussion on the city’s visitor services contract, and hold an executive session — which isn’t open to the public — for a “personnel matter” regarding the municipal administrator.

The Sitka Assembly meets at 6 p.m. tonight. Raven News will broadcast the meeting live, following Alaska News Nightly.