Moving on up: Sitka’s first escalator was unveiled this year, along with the new departures wing at the Sitka Rocky Gutierrez Airport (KCAW/Ryan Cotter)

From raptor releases to the city’s first ever escalator, Sitkans achieved new heights, and fresh starts this year. KCAW’s news team brings a review of 2025’s news highlights. Listen here:

Sitkans reject ballot prop to cap cruise traffic

Safeguard Sitka’s Future member Sherri Blankenship asks audience members to raise a hand if they work in the tourism industry, or have a friend or family member in the industry. The question of how much cruise traffic Sitkans want came to a head earlier this year when voters weighed in on a citizen initiative that would have capped cruise visitation at 300,000 passengers a season. Over 70 percent of voters rejected the initiative in a special election in May.

Warm temps bring tuna to Sitka’s shores

Tuna was the “catch of the day” in Sitka this year, after warm currents moved them close to Sitka. Local anglers had historic luck bringing home the fish that usually swim farther south. (RJ Miller Photo)

You’re losing everything: One of Sitka’s fired forest service workers speaks out

Federal jobs in Sitka took a hit when sweeping firings by the Trump administration hit the local Forest Service and National Parks Service offices in February. Anna Eischen (pictured here) was one of the terminated employees.

Sitka legislators vote to override the governor’s veto of education funding

Sitkans prepare to testify in support of a bill to increase the state’s per-student funding formula. Schools saw a $700 per student increase this year after months of back and forth between the legislature and the governor over the funding, culminating in a veto override (KCAW/Redick)



New animal control officer: ‘We’re starting fresh’

Animal control officer April Wheldon stands in front of her van in the parking lot of Sitka National Historical Park. Wheldon was hired in April, following months of turmoil and community conversations around the animal shelter. An internal city investigation released in February found that Sitka Police had euthanized six pets at the shelter by gunshot in 2024 (KCAW/Redick)

After five decades, Sitka’s pro bono veterinary practice closes its doors

“I did it for the animals,” says Burgess Bauder of his fifty-one year veterinary practice. “I didn’t do it for the people.” While Burgess didn’t charge for his services, clients usually reimbursed him (at wholesale rates) for costly medications or anesthetics. (Victoria Vosburg photo)

A Sitka grocery with a five generation history goes on the market

Roger and Mary Hames (pictured) at their corporate offices in Sitka. This summer, the Hames Corporation announced they would be selling the multi-generational family business to Safeway. They’ve agreed upon a closing date of January 30, 2026. (Hames Corps photo)

Sitka Homeless Coalition opens first transitional housing community

Alaskans near and far braved the cold in December to celebrate that Hítx’i Sáani Community has finally become reality, addressing a crucial need for the community. (Rich McClear photo)

More noteworthy stories from 2025:

Elfin Cove residents evacuate as slide damages homes

Highly anticipated community choir hits all the right notes in Sitka

Municipal Administrator John Leach turns in resignation notice

Lisa Gassman delivers annual ‘State of the Tribe’ address following resignation announcement

Lingít artist Mary Goddard eats only local foods in ‘90 Day Native’ challenge

Sitkans protest actions of Trump administration

Sitka High ‘Barkadas’ Club celebrates Filipino heritage



