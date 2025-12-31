From raptor releases to the city’s first ever escalator, Sitkans achieved new heights, and fresh starts this year. KCAW’s news team brings a review of 2025’s news highlights. Listen here:
Sitkans reject ballot prop to cap cruise traffic
Warm temps bring tuna to Sitka’s shores
You’re losing everything: One of Sitka’s fired forest service workers speaks out
Sitka legislators vote to override the governor’s veto of education funding
New animal control officer: ‘We’re starting fresh’
After five decades, Sitka’s pro bono veterinary practice closes its doors
A Sitka grocery with a five generation history goes on the market
Sitka Homeless Coalition opens first transitional housing community
More noteworthy stories from 2025:
Elfin Cove residents evacuate as slide damages homes
Highly anticipated community choir hits all the right notes in Sitka
Municipal Administrator John Leach turns in resignation notice
Lisa Gassman delivers annual ‘State of the Tribe’ address following resignation announcement
Lingít artist Mary Goddard eats only local foods in ‘90 Day Native’ challenge
Sitkans protest actions of Trump administration
Sitka High ‘Barkadas’ Club celebrates Filipino heritage