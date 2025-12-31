One person was hospitalized after a unit in a single-story apartment building caught fire Tuesday (12-30-25) morning in downtown Sitka.



In a press release, Sitka Fire Chief Craig Warren said the fire hall was notified of an active fire alarm at 411 Hollywood Way shortly before 9 a.m.



14 firefighters in two fire trucks and the fire chief’s rig responded within minutes. When they arrived, they found occupants evacuating the building, and saw smoke rising from one of the apartments.

The firefighters entered the building and found that the sprinkler system had activated and contained the fire. The crew ventilated the apartment to remove smoke, confirmed the fire was fully extinguished, and helped remove standing water from the apartment.



One person was transported by EMS to Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center for treatment.



According to the release, an investigation by fire officials found that a couch pressed against a baseboard heater was the source of the fire.

After most of the standing water had been removed, the fire department turned the building over to maintenance staff and left the scene around 9:45am.