From January 23rd-25th, Spruce Root will be hosting a Master Class workshop for mid-stage Southeast Alaska entrepreneurs to help them navigate running a business amidst larger global changes from climate change to emerging technologies like AI. Michael Mausbach joins KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss more of what participants could expect from the upcoming Juneau-based workshop, as well as how one could register for the event before its deadline of January 9th.