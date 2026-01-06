Alaska Aquaculture Semester students visiting Eric Wyatt’s oyster farm “Blue Starr Oyster Co.” located in Sea Otter Sound, Prince of Wales. (Photo Provided)

The University of Alaska Southeast’s Applied Fisheries program offers degrees, certificates, and occupational endorsements in aquaculture and fisheries management. Upcoming online classes, which are open to everyone, start on Jan. 12. They include Shellfish Hatchery and Farming Techniques, Intro to Mariculture, and Alaska Salmon Culture. A three-day lab in late April will cover various aquaculture techniques. The fall semester’s hands-on intensive program, typically full by March, covers salmon, shellfish, and kelp mariculture, and includes practical skills like boat driving and cold water safety.

Angie Bowers, assistant professor in applied fisheries at UAS, and Brenna Haakinson, mariculture education coordinator with UAS/Sitka Sound Science Center, joined the Morning Interview to discuss the applied fisheries program. Listen to their conversation here: