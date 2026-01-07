The Sitka Monthly Grind is this Saturday, January 10th at the Sheet’ká Ḵwáan Naa Kahídi. The theme for the is a family-oriented variety show is “New Beginnings.” Doors open at 6:30 PM, and the show starts at 7 PM. Tickets are available at Old Harbor Books. Organizer Jeff Budd joined KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss the event and upcoming Monthly Grinds. Listen here: