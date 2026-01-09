The National Weather Service has extended a flood watch for parts of Southeast Alaska, including Sitka, through the weekend.

As of Friday morning, forecasters reported that around 1.5 inches have fallen in Sitka. More rain is expected as an atmospheric river moves into the region, which could last through Sunday evening. The Southern panhandle is expected to see another 1.5 to 3 additional inches of rain, with up to 5.5 inches of additional rainfall forecasted for Ketchikan and Metlakatla.



The National Weather Service says heavy rains paired with snow melt increases the risk of possible isolated landslides, and advises residents on or near mountain slopes to be prepared for that possibility. Flooding may occur in poor drainage areas and advises that storm drains should be kept clear of debris as much as possible.

As of press time, the flood watch is set to end at 9 a.m. on Monday morning.



View the full National Weather Service announcement here.