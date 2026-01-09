The IFPA Alaska State Pinball Championship is coming to Sitka again this year. Reigning state champions David Elrod (also Alaska’s IFPA Representative) and Kristin Bailey (the Women’s Division IFPA rep) joined KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss the tournament, which includes an open public event on January 16, state tournament on January 17, and women’s division tournament on January 18 at Flipside Arcade in downtown Sitka. Listen here: