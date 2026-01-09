The IFPA Alaska State Pinball Championship is coming to Sitka again this year. Reigning state champions David Elrod (also Alaska’s IFPA Representative) and Kristin Bailey (the Women’s Division IFPA rep) joined KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss the tournament, which includes an open public event on January 16, state tournament on January 17, and women’s division tournament on January 18 at Flipside Arcade in downtown Sitka. Listen here:
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Valentines Day 2025 Giveaway – ended 2/14/25
Alaska Seaplanes Spring 2025 – ended 3/30/25
Alaska Airlines Spring 2025 – ended 4/5/25
Allen Marine Drawing June 2025 – ended 6/25/25
Alaska Seaplanes Fall 2025 – ends 10/19/25
Fall 2025 Raven Print Giveaways – ends 10/25/25