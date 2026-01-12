Green Lake Road remains closed to all non-essential travel following an avalanche Friday evening (1-9-26).

Shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday, Sitka Police announced that the city was closing the road effective immediately, from the Green Lake gate to the end of the road. In a press release posted to social media, police said water was actively flowing across the roadway in several other locations, creating unsafe conditions. They advised the public to avoid traveling in the area beyond the Herring Cove gate until further notice.

The avalanche occurred about half a mile past the Northern Southeast Regional Aquaculture Association hatchery, but staff said access to the hatchery was not affected. The release said the city planned to assess the road on Monday to determine when it could be cleared.

Melissa Lunas, public information officer with the city, said an update is expected Tuesday morning.