The Sitka Sound Science Center is hosting an octopus naming event and raffle for their new octopus, who was found last summer in Tenakee Springs. Sitkans can submit names by buying a raffle ticket on the center’s website. On Saturday, Jan. 31, each of the entered names will be written on a card and drawn from a bowl to fill in 16 spots of a 32 seeded double elimination bracket. Then, over the month of February, Sitkans will be able to vote on which name is the best until only one name remains. Maia Carter, STEAM Coordinator at SSSC, joined the Morning Interview to discuss the upcoming family-friendly event, where Sitkans can learn about octopus anatomy from specimens, meet the new octopus, and solve an eight-armed-mystery. Listen to the conversation here: