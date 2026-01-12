Alaska’s draft summer ferry schedule is now live, and the state is seeking public input by January 13.



The Alaska Department of Transportation and the Alaska Marine Highway System released the proposed schedule on December 29. It covers sailings from the beginning of May to the end of September.



A letter included with the schedule said that the plan was designed, “to meet community service needs while staying within available funding levels and maintaining regulatory and safety standards for the vessels.”



If the proposed schedule is approved, Sitka will see one ferry a week, a service level consistent with the past several years. The M/V Columbia will stop in Sitka on alternating Mondays and Tuesdays, depending on if the ferry is headed North or South. The LeConte will make regular stops in Tenakee Springs, Angoon and Kake.

View the full proposed schedule here

Public comment on the schedule is currently open, with the state seeking written comments by Tuesday, January 13. That day, they will host two virtual meetings, based out of Ketchikan, to hear comments and consider schedule adjustments for both Southeast and Southwest Alaska.

The Southeast region meeting is at 9 a.m. on January 13. Find more information on how to submit a comment here.