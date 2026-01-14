The Sitka Community Choir last fall. (KCAW/Cotter)

The new year marks the start of a lot of activities in Sitka, for students and the wider community. Sitka’s Department of Parks and Recreation is launching a number of programs at local schools in January and February, including the Blatchley Art Club, tabletop role playing games, like Dungeons and Dragons, and a new guitar club. For the wider community, Parks and Rec is relaunching the community choir, community orchestra, city league volleyball, a parent toddler swim class, and more. Kevin Knox, Parks and Recreation coordinator, Rachel Fox, aquatic supervisor, and Elle Campbell, recreation activities specialist, joined the Morning Interview to talk about the upcoming programming. You can also see a full list of activities here.